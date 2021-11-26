Get an Echo Show and Blink camera for just $50 on Black Friday

Amazon is continuing to trickle out Early Black Friday deals on its devices. All Fire TV models are still on sale at all-time low prices and this morning the Echo Show 5 went on sale for $44.99 to match. This is the latest 2nd-gen model that was just released earlier this year. At 47% off its regular price of $84.99, this deal is the new lowest price the latest Echo Show 5 has ever been, beating out its previous record low by $10. For just $5 more, you can get a Blink Mini camera with the Echo Show 5 for $49.99, making this an even better bargain. Also going on sale this morning is the 4th-gen Echo with a Free Smart Bulb for $59.99. While that too is the lowest it has ever been, it’s a price that we’ve seen in the past but I don’t expect it or the Echo Show 5 to drop any further when actual Black Friday rolls around.
