Form 4 Privia Health Group, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Sullivan William M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (“Corcept”) a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced that it has commenced a modified Dutch Auction tender offer for the purchase of up to 10 million shares of Corcept’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, “Shares”) or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $23.75 per Share nor less than $20.75 per Share, to be paid to the seller in cash less any applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 HOURS AGO