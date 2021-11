You've spent your entire life fighting for a cause -- perhaps it's donating to environmental groups or protesting for police reform or even pushing for equal pay in the workplace. Now those causes seem to matter more than ever. "Older people may feel a greater urgency because it's their legacy," says Fran Teplitz, executive co-director of business, investing and policy at Green America, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that promotes ethical investing. "They aren't going to be in the workforce working to correct what needs to be fixed in society much longer, but their assets can continue working for a better world."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO