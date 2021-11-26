ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, FL

Mulberry-based W.S. Badcock was sold to Franchise Group Inc. for $580 million

Franchise Group Inc. announced that it purchased W.S. Badcock Corp. in a cash transaction valued at approximately $580 million. Mulberry-based Badcock operates 383 stores in eight Southeastern states comprised of 68 corporate locations and 315 independent dealer owned stores. Founded in 1904, the stores are branded “Badcock Home Furniture...

