Tech Lounge permanently closed

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is announcing store closures during Thanksgiving will be permanent going forward. The retailer shut its doors last Thanksgiving for safety concerns during the pandemic and started offering holiday discounts earlier in October. However, CEO Brian Cornell confirmed in a statement that what started as a temporary measure is now the company standard. Target announced most stores would reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Aldi will also be closed for the holiday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO