Tech Lounge permanently closed

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Mark L. Cihlar, A.A.E., Assistant Airport Director, Central Wisconsin Airport, Mosinee, has been awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). To qualify for his distinction, Mark had to successfully complete three phases of the accreditation process: (1) pass a 180-item multiple-choice examination, (2) fulfill a writing requirement, and (3) demonstrate, in the final interview by a panel of A.A.E.s, his knowledge of airport management, business administration, and general transportation economics. Cihlar’s achievement attests to his ability to meet these stringent requirements and his experience in managing a public airport.
