ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Debate: What is the Most Creative Zelda Boss?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the run of the Zelda series, there have been over 120 main bosses to be found in the various dungeons, castles and caves that Link has traversed. There has been a lot of variety in boss designs over the years, but there are some that stand out among the rest....

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: If Our World’s Gems Were Priced as Rupees, Which Real Piece of Jewelry Would Be Worth the Most in Hyrule?

Hyrule has a curious form of currency. Most fantasy societies use coinage as their medium of exchange. Instead, the Zelda universe buys and sells exclusively in gemstones known as Rupees. Such a thing would be unheard of in our world, as precious stones are a rarity in most locales. As a thought experiment, what if we were to take real pieces of jewelry, and price them against the Rupee? The value of the stones would be based on their color, just like it is in the Zelda games. With this in mind, what real jewellery piece do you think would be worth the most in Hyrule?
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

Xbox Boss Cautious Of NFT Games, Feels Some Projects 'More Exploitative' Than Creative

Several major video game publishers have expressed their interests in Non-Fungible Token or NFT but unlike them, Microsoft's Xbox is a little cautious of the emerging trend. Microsoft's Executive Vice President for gaming and the head honcho of Xbox Phil Spencer said he is cautious on how NFTs are being considered in the gaming industry. "What I'd say today on NFT, all up, is I think there's a lot of speculation and experimentation that's happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment," the executive shared in an interview with Axios.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Could Midna Have Defeated Calamity Ganon?

The final boss in Breath of the Wild is famous for having a difficulty level that does not match up to the intimidation and threat posed by the story. Calamity Ganon was a massive force that was unbeatable a hundred years prior to Breath of the Wild and thus left Hyrule to ruin. An ambiguous mass of “swirling swine” and malice, it overtook the guardians and laid waste to Central Hyrule, devastating any hopes of victory. Despite how easy the final boss fight ended up being, Calamity Ganon was definitely a force to be reckoned with.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boss#Caves#Worm#Stallord#Time
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is Your Favorite Version of Zelda’s “Dead Man’s Volley”?

Several notable Zelda bosses were so powerful that they could only be destroyed by their own weapons. Heavy hitters such as Agahnim, Ganondorf, Yuga, Vaati, and Phantom Ganon have all used this technique in an attempt to finish off Link. To those who haven’t experienced it, Dead Man’s Volley is a recurring combat trial in the Zelda series. A boss or miniboss will unleash an orb of energy at Link, and the player must quickly strike the orb with a sword or other reflective item (i.e. a bottle). This will send the energy ball back at its creator, who in turn will hit it with a blade sending the orb back at Link. The two will hit the ball back and forth until someone makes a mistake in timing. The loser gets damaged and is open to attack. Dead Man’s Volley has occured in the Zelda series since A Link to the Past, but it was first named at the start of the Cubis Sister’s boss fight in Phantom Hourglass. With this in mind, what is your favorite Zelda moment to involve the Dead Man’s Volley?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Ever Wondered What Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Looks Like Without Cel-Shading?

The game's mix of sprawling 3D environments and cel-shaded characters is incredibly effective, but Reddit user MicroFlamer decided to check out what it would look like if Nintendo had opted for the more traditional approach and not included cel-shading. The results are shiny and plastic-like, as you might expect, and call to mind the toy-like visuals seen in the Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Archvale' Is What Happens When You Cross The Legend Of Zelda With Bullet Hell

Launching on Nintendo Switch on 2nd December is Archvale, a "vibrant" RPG and bullet hell hybrid that could well be worth your time. Also hitting Xbox One and PC on the same day, Archvale has you looting and crafting to access better weapons, exploring dungeons full of different enemies, and taking on some "fast, fun and challenging" bullet hell combat. You can get a taste of that bullet hell combat in the footage above, as well as its Zelda-style puzzles and RPG gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
zeldadungeon.net

Age of Calamity Development Team Discusses DLC Promotional Art in New Interview

With both waves of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finally released, all of the game’s planned content is now available. In the January issue of Nintendo Dream (released November 20th), the Japanese publication interviewed four members of the development team to discuss the game’s Expansion Pass, the new content and story beats, and much more. One particularly interesting topic discussed during the interview was the Expansion Pass’ pre-release material, specifically the illustrations created to represent the two respective waves of DLC, Pulse of the Ancients and Guardian of Remembrance, prior to their release.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Age of Calamity’s Developers Answer Questions About Astor and the Yiga Clan’s Role in the Expansion Pass

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the DLC story and characters for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Nintendo Dream, the development staff of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gave their thoughts on the design and production of the newly released Guardian of Remembrance DLC. The interviewees consisted of Art Director Yuu Ōboshi, Producer Yōsuke Hayashi, Director Ryōta Matsushita, and Developing Producer Masaki Furusawa, all of whom are staff members of Koei Tecmo Games. One particular portion of the interview focused on the inclusion of the Yiga Clan in the DLC, as well as some new details about Astor, Age of Calamity‘s principle human antagonist.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Up For Debate - What is the best multiplayer shooter of 2021?

Every year sees another multiplayer shooter released to the world, with the classic flagship/annual releases of Battlefield and Call of Duty, to another competitive multiplayer shooter looking to be the next Counter Strike or Apex Legends. Either way, there’s a lot of multiplayer shooters to pick from these days, but what is the best multiplayer shooter of 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Age of Calamity Devs Discuss The Look and Feel of The Game’s Ancient Tech, New Weapons and Moves

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the DLC story and characters of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The world and games associated with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild are gifts that keep on giving. Creeping up on a five-year lifespan, Nintendo’s creation has given an entire cottage industry to players who explore, exploit, and invent new ways to play in Hyrule. And with Age of Calamity‘s newest DLC expansions, they now have more of the world, its lore, and new tools to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Should Link and Zelda Swap Roles and Other Daily Debates Answered in The Champions’ Cast Episode 189!

Another slow week of Zelda news makes way for us to dip into one of our oldest bag of tricks and answer Daily Debate questions from our amazing Zelda Dungeon writing staff! Would Link and Zelda swapping roles be compelling? What do we want DLC to look like in the future? What’s the most excited we’ve ever been for a Zelda game? What’s our favorite version of the dead man’s volley? Best physical pre-order bonus? This is only a peak at some of the questions we answer!
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 319: “Eat your vitamins, and one day you’ll be as big as me.”

That’s right, folks! The Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest is back again to make your Monday just a bit more tolerable. We’ve been working through our collection of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity screenshots for the contest over the past few weeks. And while we might put a pause on the AoC images fairly soon, we had to highlight one of the game’s more popular characters, Prince Sidon, before we do so. And, what the heck? Let’s give you all two Sidons for the price of one this week!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

What is your favorite Zelda game?

The Legend of Zelda is a special series, with several widely beloved games that shine for all sorts of different reasons. Spanning over three decades, several consoles, and many different styles of gameplay, the franchise’s many strong points reflect some of the very best experiences across the entire medium. What is your favorite The Legend of Zelda game? What do you love about it?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Listen To This Thrilling Seven Minute Guitar-Themed Zelda Medley

One of the coolest thing about Link’s three major transformations in Majora’s Mask is that Link’s instrument changes when he is a Hylian, Deku, Goron, and Zora. While the Deku Pipes and Goron Drums are fun new additions to Link’s repertoire, neither of these instruments hold a candle to the incredible Zora Guitar. Carved from the bones of a fish (or potentially a Skullfish), the Zora Guitar stands out from the assortment of instruments found across the Zelda series. In 2001, Nintendo Power even ran a contest where lucky people could win a real guitar that was painted to look like the Zora Guitar. With only a few guitars ever made, these real life Zora guitars are extremely rare.
VIDEO GAMES
YourCentralValley.com

How to shop for the gamer in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which is the best gamer to shop? The current graphics card shortage might be a headache for PC gamers and anybody looking to nab a Playstation 5 console. Still, it shouldn’t prevent you from shopping for the gamer in your life, especially if you’re looking to […]
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock for Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock at Amazon right now. We spotted Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $345 (as of this writing) for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, while the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con is available from $363 here. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon Buy:Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Editionat$345.42 The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy