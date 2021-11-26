Mura Masa Drops First Original Track of 2021, “2gether”

UK-based artist Loew makes his return to Renaissance Records with the release of the two-track Strange Loop EP. Although Loew might be a new name to surface in the realm of melodic house and electronica, the man behind the music, Graeme Laverty, has decades of experience with releases on labels like Steel Fish as well as engineering work as well. This new project is about “whatever feels right not currently what’s hot” to help further showcase the dynamic nature of his sound, and his previous releases, Soul Harvest and 2 Doves 1 Snowball, explore that in full.
