Pelicans Announce Significant Update On Zion Williamson’s Recovery

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
Zion Williamson has taken the next step in his recovery. Moments ago, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. The Pelicans have been without Williamson for the past month due to a fractured right foot. He underwent additional imaging on...

fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Golf Digest

This Charles Barkley dagger of Zion Williamson was so funny it made Shaq cry

So far this (young) NBA season, we have yet to see Pelicans big boy/former Duke phenom Zion Williamson take the court. Williamson has been recovering from offseason foot surgery—a process that might take two to three more weeks, according to head coach Willie Green—and his presence has been sorely missed, as the Pelicans have slumped to a dismal 1-7, good for the dead last in the Western Conference.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson cleared to participate in contact drills for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson underwent offseason foot surgery, has missed the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and was ruled out for at least an additional two to three weeks back at the start of November. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson is cleared to take part...
NBA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson clears major hurdle amid imminent return from injury

The New Orleans Pelicans got a major boost on Friday after it was revealed that Zion Williamson has cleared a major hurdle in his road to recovery. The Pelicans released an official statement via NBA.com stating that Williamson has now been cleared to participate in full team activities as he closes in on his highly-anticipated return to action. It was also reported that Zion participated in 4-on-4 full-court practice on Friday as he continues to build up his fitness.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

Pelicans: No 5-on-5 work for Williamson before Nov. 24

NEW ORLEANS --  New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson won't begin participating in five-on-five drills until after Nov. 24 at the earliest, the club announced Tuesday. Williamson has been cleared to participate in full-speed contact drills on a one-on-one basis after doctors reviewed imaging of his fractured right foot late last week.
NBA
Complex

Pelicans Reportedly Changed Culinary Practices to Support Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has played a total of 85 NBA games entering his third year in the league. The average NBA season consists of 82 games. Injury has benched the No. 1 draft pick for much of his budding career, and a new FAQ update released by ESPN gives a better glimpse into where his recovery process is and how the New Orleans Pelicans organization has tried to support Williamson in numerous ways to get the former Duke star back on the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources, and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
myarklamiss.com

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills and progressively lead towards full-team workouts. Williamson has missed what has been a woeful start to the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. The 21-year-old was medically cleared Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health after having undergone imaging on the injury last Thursday.
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
NBA
NBC Sports

Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return

Zion Williamson is getting closer to a return to the court. Someday. The Pelicans announced that Williamson — who has been out all of training camp and the start of the season following foot surgery — “has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Takes Major Step Toward Return

The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten off to a brutal start in the 2021-22 NBA season. They have dealt with numerous injuries, which has put them in a deep hole, compiling a record of 2-14 thus far. That hole may already be too deep to climb out of, as they...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Pelicans News: Zion Williamson more eager to return after Josh Hart’s harsh reality check

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone onto become the worst team in the NBA 2021-22 Season after missing out their fundamental piece Zion Williamson since the initial days. Amid recovering from injury, Williamson has been handed over some harsh comments by teammate Josh Hart which could make him more eager to return and perform for the team in the current season.
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

