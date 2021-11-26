Cyber Monday: Holiday deals, steals continue through next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Black Friday is a long-standing tradition after the excitement of Thanksgiving, but the popularity of Cyber Monday has skyrocketed throughout the years. Through the coronavirus pandemic, many have chosen to shop online from their homes to avoid crowds.

Many retailers are offering deals for the day to help folks get ahead in their holiday shopping as Christmas approaches fast.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of deals from major retailers for our viewers to take advantage of to spoil friends, family, or even themselves this holiday season.

Target’s Cyber Monday sales actually kick of the Sunday prior to Cyber Monday on deals including furniture, beauty, clothing and more.

A few notable deals from the retailer include:

Beginning Sunday:

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Up to 50% on headphones from various brands

Up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

Up to 50% off select home furniture

30% off select apparel and accessories

Beginning Monday:

25% off select beauty and cosmetics

25% off select vitamins, nutrition items, vaporizers, humidifiers, essential oils and diffusers

Extra 15% off small appliances

Target is also offering what it is calling its “Holiday Best” deals throughout Dec. 4, which include up to 50% off select technology, including TVs and smart home devices, up to 35% off vacuums, up to 40% off holiday trees and more.

Amazon will begin its “Cyber Weekend” deals when Black Friday ends.

According to RetailMeNot , the best Cyber Monday sales include:

Up to 30% off toys and games

Up to 40% off winter fashion

Up to 33% off select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG.

Up to 47% off Amazon devices.

Another retailer extending out its Cyber Monday sales is Best Buy. Sales begin Saturday and run through actual Cyber Monday itself.

According to RetailMeNot, there will be deals on computers, TVs, earbuds, smartwatches and more, but specifics are not noted.

The “Apple Shopping Event” is currently in full swing. Those who purchase select Apple products will receive an Apple gift card.

Some of those products include:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE ($50 gift card)

AirPods (2nd and 3rd gens), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max: (Up to a $75 gift card)

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3: ($50 gift card)

iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch: ($100 gift card)

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch or Mac mini: ($100 gift card)

iMac 27‑inch: ($200 gift card)

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD: ($50 gift card)

Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more: (Up to a $50 gift card)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack or Magic Keyboard: (Up to a $50 gift card)

Walmart will begin its Cyber Monday deals on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“Expect TV deals, toy deals, home theater deals, laptop deals and (dare we hope?) a gaming console restock. At the time the sale goes live, so will a shopping livestream hosted by Jason Derulo,” RetailMeNot says.

Even Sam’s Club is holding a Cyber Monday event from Nov. 29 through Nov. 30.

According to its advertisement, Sam’s Club is offering deals on laptops, mattresses, select jewelry, gift cards, holiday gift baskets and more.

Costco has released its advertisement for its online-only savings as well.

A 4K UHD OLED TV is on sale for $2,499.99, as well as a Dell XPS 13 OLED touchscreen laptop for $400 off.

Costco will also offer between $80 to $400 off its expanded jewelry selection.

