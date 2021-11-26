Reports: Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar

Primary Stats: 69 G, 70.1 IP, 3-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, 77 K, 1.79 SO/BB. Advanced Stats: 0.6 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 116 ERA+, 4.21 xERA, 4.36 FIP, xFIP 4.48, 25.4 K%, 14.2 BB%. In his first full season as a Met, Miguel Castro showed flashes of the electricity he can bring when he’s on the mound, but also has his fair share of rough patches. The Mets acquired Castro in the 2020 season in a deal with the Orioles looking to boost their middle-inning relief options but didn’t get to see a whole lot out of him before season’s end. The team was mostly hoping to see Castro reduce his walks numbers and increase his strikeouts as that had been his biggest area of concern, and early on it appeared the the right hander had greatly fixed the issue.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO