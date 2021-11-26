ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar

By Henry Gold
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple reports, the New York Mets have signed third basemen Eduardo Escobar to a deal of two years, 20 million dollars. The deal also reportedly has a third-year option. Escobar spent the 2021 season with both the Arizona...

The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
FanSided

The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur

New York Mets fans used to complain about owner Steve Cohen tweeting too much, but Marcus Stroman seems to have surpassed him in that category. Stroman, who is a free agent, recently drew attention for throwing some shade at the Mets over Twitter. He’s publicly vented that he believes the Mets prefer other free agent pitchers over him.
Javier Báez Could Sign In Next Week

It’s no secret the Mets love Javier Báez. Owner Steve Cohen enjoyed getting to know the star shortstop after acquiring him at the trade deadline, Báez enjoyed hearing Cohen’s vision for the franchise and his desire to build a winning team. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets remain involved...
Empire Sports Media

3 potential trade targets for the Mets

The New York Mets have several positions to address during the offseason if they want to have a shot at taking first place in the NL East division in 2022. While the next step would be appointing a manager, they are still monitoring the market to look for roster upgrades.
Fox News

Mets make splash with 3 free agent signings: reports

The New York Mets made some waves on the free agent market in hopes of improving a team that failed to meet expectations in 2021. According to multiple reports, the Mets agreed to deals with infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha. The Mets and Escobar agreed...
CBS Sports

Where will Robbie Ray land in free agency? Breaking down best fits for 2021 AL Cy Young winner

On Wednesday, erstwhile Toronto Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray was named the 2021 American League Cy Young award winner. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes -- Yankees ace Gerrit Cole received the other -- after leading the Junior Circuit in innings (193 1/3), ERA (2.84), ERA+ (154), WHIP (1.05), strikeouts (248), and WAR (6.7). A deserving Cy Young, through and through.
NBC Washington

Reports: Angels Sign Former Mets SP Noah Syndergaard to 1-Year Deal

Reports: Angels sign Noah Syndergaard to 1-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has traded in his blue pinstripes for a dash of red after signing a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports. As a result, Syndergaard will decline the $18.4 million qualifying offer the Mets extended him.
Morning Briefing: Collection of Former Mets Find New Homes

A collection of former Mets have found new teams. Late Monday night, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Javier Baez is close to signing a six-year contract with the Tigers. This came after a trio of former Mets signed with new teams earlier in the day. Former Met José...
MLB
Robinson Cano Departs LIDOM With Back Injury

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano departed the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort, the Mets announced on Wednesday. Cano will now go through physical therapy and is considered week-to-week. Cano appeared in just four games for the LIDOM team. He went 5-of-17 at the plate, scoring twice,...
2021 Mets Report Card: Miguel Castro, RHP

Primary Stats: 69 G, 70.1 IP, 3-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, 77 K, 1.79 SO/BB. Advanced Stats: 0.6 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 116 ERA+, 4.21 xERA, 4.36 FIP, xFIP 4.48, 25.4 K%, 14.2 BB%. In his first full season as a Met, Miguel Castro showed flashes of the electricity he can bring when he’s on the mound, but also has his fair share of rough patches. The Mets acquired Castro in the 2020 season in a deal with the Orioles looking to boost their middle-inning relief options but didn’t get to see a whole lot out of him before season’s end. The team was mostly hoping to see Castro reduce his walks numbers and increase his strikeouts as that had been his biggest area of concern, and early on it appeared the the right hander had greatly fixed the issue.
Mets Offseason Recap: Week 8

Despite turkey and gravy replacing rumors and signings on the MLB Hot Stove this week, the Mets still had an action-packed week ahead of what may be the final days before a longer stoppage in free agency. Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, Starling Marte…. Come on down!. The Mets made a...
Sometimes You Feel Like A Met, Sometimes You Don’t

So apparently free agent Steven Matz was not that enamored with the idea of rejoining the New York Mets after all. After being ditched by right-hander Noah Syndergaard only days before, the Amazins and new general manager Billy Eppler would’ve loved to have Matz signed, sealed and delivered before everyone departed for the Thanksgiving Weekend.
How the Mets Can Deepen Their Farm System Without Rebuilding

The Mets have a serious problem. They are finding themselves between a rock and a hard place, as their farm system has gotten very thin over the last few seasons. In 2020 after the Padres acquired Blake Snell, Steve Cohen received criticism for not going heavier into the starting pitcher trade market. Cohen responded by saying, “Newsflash, the Mets farm system needs to be replenished.”
