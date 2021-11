No. 3 Purdue will look to start 6-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Boilermakers host Omaha in a nonconference game on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers will be playing their first game before Christmas ranked in the top three since the 1987-88 season. Purdue has been ranked in the top three in previous years, but the occurrences were later in the season.

