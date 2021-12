Cary Elwes, star of the cult-classic romance The Princess Bride is constant in his refusal to do a reboot of the iconic movie. The actor has not been a stranger to the silver screen over the years. He has appeared in Saw, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Elwes is also set to appear in a series of upcoming films including Mission: Impossible 7, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Last Train to Christmas, and A Castle for Christmas. A Castle for Christmas, in which he stars alongside Brooke Shields, marks the actor's return to the rom-com genre. Even though Elwes is taking a step back into the romantic comedy world, he will not be doing a reboot of The Princess Bride any time soon.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO