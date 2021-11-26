Is Jeremy Renner’s tattoo sleeve real in Hawkeye?

So far in the MCU, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has been a pivotal part of the Avengers, but hasn’t received his own story. That changes now that Hawkeye has made its way to Disney+, and the first two episodes spend a good amount of time laying out the full impact The Avengers have made on New York City. Clint Barton can’t pay for dinner at a Chinese restaurant because he’s too respected by the owner. There’s a musical on Broadway inspired by the Battle of New York from 2012. And everywhere Barton turns, he’s staring down Times Square cosplayers or regular people who are just inspired by his presence. Which is a sweet gesture that has to be reflected in his own day to day. So when CinemaBlend interviewed Jeremy Renner about Hawkeye, I asked him what his Marvel fans have taught him over the past 10 years of playing the character, and his answer is in the video above.

