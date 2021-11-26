ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notebook: Playmakers take responsibility for Giants' struggles; 3 ruled out vs. Eagles

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Two of the Giants' key offensive players lamented the departure of Jason Garrett but said it's the players' responsibility to make the offense productive after the coaching change. "It sucks that JG, he got fired, he was let go, but like I said after the...

www.giants.com

247Sports

Jason Garrett takes ‘full responsibility’ for New York Giants firing

The New York Giants parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett Tuesday, midway through his second season with the team. Garrett, 55, was relieved of his duties the day after the Giants put up a season-low performance in a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels. First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other. It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles...
NFL
giants.com

Jason Garrett relieved of duties as offensive coordinator

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants' decision to move on from offensive coordinator Jason Garrett encompasses numerous complexities but was made for one very basic reason. "I feel we have to be more productive as an offense," said coach Joe Judge, who has the final say on the composition of his staff. "Generally speaking, the offense's job is to score points. I don't believe we're scoring enough points. It's my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players the opportunity to go out there and make plays."
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to follow in Week 12

The Giants will look to get back on track Sunday as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium for their first meeting of the season. Big Blue emerged from the bye with a challenging Week 11 matchup, traveling to Tampa Bay and losing to the Buccaneers, 30-10. The Eagles come into this game winners of two straight and three of their last four. They defeated the New Orleans Saints last week, 40-29, as they ran for 242 yards, their second consecutive outing with 215+ rushing yards. Philadelphia's defense also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions. The Giants will also honor one of their all-time greats during this contest, as Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will have his No. 92 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony.
NFL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Run-happy Eagles go for third in row vs. reeling Giants

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-5; Giants 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 88-86-2. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Hall of Famer Michael Strahan on jersey retirement

Q: You're getting your number retired, you're a TV star and you're going to outer space. Then we have Eli Manning, who got his number retired at Ole Miss, got his number retired by the Giants, lands a full-time gig with ESPN calling Monday Night Football. My question for you is, who is having a better 2021 right now, Michael Strahan or Eli Manning?
NFL

