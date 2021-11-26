ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines elicit immunogenicity and T-cell responses in people living with HIV

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Nov 18:108383. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2021.108383. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUNDS: To date, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines on people living with HIV (PLWH) were mainly focused on messenger RNA (mRNA) and adenovirus vector-based vaccines, and little is known about the effects of inactivated virus-based vaccine. This study was designed...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Single blood test to measure T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2

A test to measure both the T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in a single blood sample has been developed by scientists at Cardiff University. The unique approach can also be used to measure the immune response brought about by vaccination and previous infection. It was developed in collaboration with...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Deafness trumps HIV for deaf people living with HIV

For deaf people living with HIV, or DPLWH, deafness trumps HIV as a challenge, a University of California, Riverside-led study has found. In 2019, the researchers conducted a community-based participatory research project in Palm Springs, California, to explore major health issues experienced by older DPLWH. Three DPLWH aged 55 years and older participated in the focus group; four deaf caregivers and community organizers also participated. The focus group was video recorded from several angles to capture all participants' facial expressions, gestures, and hand movements to translate American Sign Language, or ASL, to English.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
docwirenews.com

Immunogenicity of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines in Common Variable Immunodeficiency

J Clin Immunol. 2021 Nov 17. doi: 10.1007/s10875-021-01174-5. Online ahead of print. Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) is characterized by hypogammaglobulinemia and/or a defective antibody response to T-dependent and T-independent antigens. CVID response to immunization depends on the antigen type, the vaccine mechanism, and the specific patient immune defect. In CVID patients, humoral and cellular responses to the currently used COVID-19 vaccines remain unexplored. Eighteen CVID subjects receiving 2-dose anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were prospectively studied. S1-antibodies and S1-specific IFN-γ T cell response were determined by ELISA and FluoroSpot, respectively. The immune response was measured before the administration and after each dose of the vaccine, and it was compared to the response of 50 healthy controls (HC). The development of humoral and cellular responses was slower in CVID patients compared with HC. After completing vaccination, 83% of CVID patients had S1-specific antibodies and 83% had S1-specific T cells compared with 100% and 98% of HC (p = 0.014 and p = 0.062, respectively), but neutralizing antibodies were detected only in 50% of the patients. The strength of both humoral and cellular responses was significantly lower in CVID compared with HC, after the first and second doses of the vaccine. Absent or discordant humoral and cellular responses were associated with previous history of autoimmunity and/or lymphoproliferation. Among the three patients lacking humoral response, two had received recent therapy with anti-B cell antibodies. Further studies are needed to understand if the response to COVID-19 vaccination in CVID patients is protective enough. The 2-dose vaccine schedule and possibly a third dose might be especially necessary to achieve full immune response in these patients.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunogenicity#Sars#Cd4#Plwh#Pearson#Tnf
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Increases Protection for Vaccinated

HealthDay News — For individuals vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with a lower risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Ph.D., from Cornell...
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

Undetectable SARS-CoV-2 active adaptive immunity-post-vaccination or post-COVID-19 severe disease-after immunosuppressants use

BMJ Case Rep. 2021 Nov 29;14(11):e246308. doi: 10.1136/bcr-2021-246308. Since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey in December 2020, we have observed multiple cases of undetectable adaptive immunity, post-vaccination or post-COVID-19 infection, in patients using immunosuppressants. Here, we present three cases of patients using immunosuppressants: mycophenolate and tacrolimus for renal transplant; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis and rituximab for peripheral ulcerative keratitis. All three patients were admitted for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) from COVID-19 pneumonia; two patients reported having received full COVID-19 vaccination prior to admission and one unvaccinated patient required readmission. Our findings showed that these patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 IgM spike and CoV-2 IgG nucleocapsid antibodies. All three patients were treated with standard-of-care remdesivir, dexamethasone and convalescent plasma; two recovered successfully and one patient died from respiratory failure secondary to worsening ARDS from COVID-19 pneumonia. We highlight the challenges of treating immunosuppressed patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, in an era where dissemination of such information is paramount to helping doctors standardise and improve the quality of care for these patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Robust T cell responses in anti-CD20 treated patients following COVID-19 vaccination: a prospective cohort study

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 17:ciab954. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab954. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Patients treated with anti-CD20 therapy are particularly at risk of developing severe COVID-19, however little is known regarding COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in this population. METHODS: This prospective observational cohort study assesses humoral and T-cell responses after vaccination...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
docwirenews.com

Evidence of extensive cellular immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in ocrelizumab-treated patients with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Res Pract. 2021 Nov 22;3(1):60. doi: 10.1186/s42466-021-00158-5. BACKGROUND: Patients with multiple sclerosis receiving ocrelizumab-treatment are in desperate need of a protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: In this study, Euroimmun semi-quantitative Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG for detection of humoral response and ELISpot assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell-response were used in 10...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A COVID-19 peptide vaccine for the induction of SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity

T cell immunity is central for the control of viral infections. CoVac-1 is a peptide-based vaccine candidate, composed of SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes derived from various viral proteins1,2, combined with the Toll-like receptor 1/2 agonist XS15 emulsified in Montanide ISA51 VG, aiming to induce profound SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity to combat COVID-19. We conducted a phase I open-label trial, recruiting 36 participants aged 18 to 80 years, who received one single subcutaneous CoVac-1 vaccination. The primary endpoint was safety analysed until day 56. Immunogenicity in terms of CoVac-1-induced T-cell response was analysed as main secondary endpoint until day 28 and in the follow-up until month 3. No serious adverse events and no grade 4 adverse events were observed. Expected local granuloma formation was observed in all study subjects, while systemic reactogenicity was absent or mild. SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses targeting multiple vaccine peptides were induced in all study participants, mediated by multifunctional T-helper 1 CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. CoVac-1-induced interferon-γ T cell responses persisted in the follow-up analyses and surpassed those detected after SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as after vaccination with approved vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine-induced T- cell responses were unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC). Together, CoVac-1 showed a favourable safety profile and induced broad, potent and VOC-independent T- cell responses, supporting the presently ongoing evaluation in a phase II trial for patients with B cell/antibody deficiency.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt, in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, U.S., report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Impact of Chronic HIV Infection on SARS-CoV-2 Infection, COVID-19 Disease and Vaccines

Curr HIV/AIDS Rep. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1007/s11904-021-00590-x. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has developed into a global pandemic that affect the health of hundreds of millions worldwide. In particular, SARS-CoV-2 infection in people with chronic human immune deficiency virus (HIV) infection is of concern, due to their already immunocompromised status. Yet, whether and how the immunological changes brought about by HIV will affect the immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 acute infection and impact the effectiveness of vaccines remain unclear. We discuss the intersection of COVID-19 in HIV-infected individuals.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Alternative SARS-CoV-2 detection protocol from self-collected saliva for mass diagnosis and epidemiological studies in low-incoming regions

J Virol Methods. 2021 Nov 26:114382. doi: 10.1016/j.jviromet.2021.114382. Online ahead of print. Until mass vaccination befalls, control of the new betacoronavirus-associated severe acute respiratory syndrome pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) is based on decreasing virus circulation by social distancing and blocking transmission foci after diagnosis. Globally adopted SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic criteria embrace viral RNA detection by quantitative reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) on nasopharynx secretions, which requires healthcare facilities and specialized personnel for sample collection. To develop an alternative protocol, hydrophilic cotton as the material and saliva as the source for biological sample collection in qRT-PCR/RT-endpoint-PCR SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic methods prepared with local consumables were evaluated using 99 archived nasopharynx samples previously diagnosed as positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 111 prospective saliva samples pared with nasopharynx samples from patients attending the local reference ABC Medical School diagnostic laboratory. The kappa agreement coefficient between the SARS-CoV-2 qRT-PCR and RT-endpoint-PCR was k = 0.97 (95% CI 0.92-1.00) and k = 0.90 (95% CI 0.81-0.99), respectively, on SARS-CoV-2-positive archived samples, with the initial qRT-PCR CT under 25. The agreement coefficient of the SARS-CoV-2 alternative saliva diagnostic protocol, when used to test the paired nasopharynx samples, was k = 0.79 (95% CI 0.56-1,00). These data support that the SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic assay based on self-collected saliva on cotton represents an alternative protocol for mass diagnosis and epidemiological studies in low-income regions.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Peripheral innate and adaptive immune cells during COVID-19: Functional neutrophils, pro-inflammatory monocytes, and half-dead lymphocytes

Cytometry B Clin Cytom. 2021 Nov 30. doi: 10.1002/cyto.b.22042. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: A better understanding of innate and adaptive cells in COVID-19 is necessary for the development of effective treatment methods and vaccines. METHODS: We studied phenotypic features of innate and adaptive immune cells, oxidative burst, phagocytosis, and...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Exposure to harmless coronaviruses boosts SARS-CoV-2 immunity

The population's immunity to SARS-CoV-2, achieved either through infection or vaccination, is crucial to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of researchers led by the University of Zurich (UZH) has now discovered another component that contributes to SARS-CoV-2 immunity—previous antibody responses to other, harmless coronaviruses. "People who have had strong immune responses to other human coronaviruses also have some protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection," says Alexandra Trkola, head of the Institute of Medical Virology at UZH.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

SARS-COV-2 Vaccines: What Indicators are Associated with the Worldwide Distribution of the First Doses

Inquiry. 2021 Jan-Dec;58:469580211060184. doi: 10.1177/00469580211060184. The present study aimed to identify the factors associated with the distribution of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In this study, we used 9 variables: human development index (HDI), gross domestic product (GDP per capita), Gini index, population density, extreme poverty, life expectancy, COVID cases, COVID deaths, and reproduction rate. The time period was until February 1, 2021. The variable of interest was the sum of the days after the vaccine arrived in the countries. Pearson’s correlation coefficients were calculated, and t-test was performed between the groups that received and did not receive the immunizer, and finally, a stepwise linear regression model was used. 58 (30.4%) of the 191 countries received the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The countries that received the most doses were the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Israel. Vaccine access in days showed a positive Pearson correlation HDI, GDP, life expectancy, COVID-19 cases, deaths, and reproduction rate. Human development level, COVID-19 deaths, GDP per capita, and population density are able to explain almost 50% of the speed of access to immunizers. Countries with higher HDI and per capita income obtained priority access.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy