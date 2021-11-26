ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Pick of the Day: Hags with Steph Tolev and Daniel Webb (in LA) 12/2

thecomedybureau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most fun, raucous stand-up shows we’ve ever been to didn’t necessarily have any bells or whistles or some sort daring stunt required by the comedians on the bill. It just happen to have Steph...

thecomedybureau.com

thecomedybureau.com

Hilarious Habibis (in LA)

Lynn Maleh: I grew up outside NYC in the post 9/11 era, hating that I was Middle Eastern. I lathered myself in sunscreen trying not to look brown and routinely made my mom straighten my hair with a clothes iron. When I started comedy, I didn’t realize it was going to be an incredible healing journey of coming to terms with (and even amplifying) my own cultural identity. SO getting to produce and host the FIRST EVER MENA-only show at the @hollywoodimprov (the club that inspired me to get into standup in the first place) feels Idk… huge?
thecomedybureau.com

Mary Mack (near LA)

Per CDC guidelines and state/local mandates, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated. If you do not wear a mask while in attendance, you are attesting that you are fully vaccinated. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series or two weeks after a single dose vaccine. You may be seated within 6-feet of other unmasked guests.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Hannah Gadsby: Body of Work (in LA & NYC) 2022

Hannah Gadsby has already cemented a legacy in comedy history with her groundbreaking special Nanette and her brilliantly funny Douglas. At this point, it should be imperative to make time for whatever Gadsby’s next round of work is. With Douglas out in 2020, we bet there would have been a...
thecomedybureau.com

Lethal Lottery (in LA)

Randomly paired teams from different corners of the comedy universe join forces. Together they must prepare a new set. Then the teams go head-to-head in this once-in-a-lifetime competition. The winners live! The losers DIE!. It’s not hyperbole–it’s the worst event in comedy history. Andy Kaufman Award winner and otherwise loser...
thecomedybureau.com

Dear Owen Wilson (in LA)

Based on a letter Blair wrote to Owen Wilson in 2007 after his suicide attempt telling him how much she loved him and appreciated him, the show will feature comedians reading a letters to the celebrities of their choice. Featuring.. CALEB HEARON. ROB HAZE. ATSUKO. DAVE MERHEJE. GRETA TITELMAN. RON...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: I Never Get to Wear This (in LA) 11/20

If you’re the sort of person that wishes your comedy shows has a lot more style and flair to them and not just any old mix of denim, leather, hoodies, and whatever t-shirts are clean, there might be a show now just for you. I Never Get To Wear This...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Sad Sacks (in NYC) 12/1

With the exposure of solo shows from the UK and Australia and the ever changing DNA of comedy specials these days, we hope that you’ve expanded your consideration of what constitutes an hour of comedy these days. Certainly, in America, it can be quite difficult to develop such material as there has been historical expectation at comedy shows of cut and dried jokes, honed or raw. The inclination towards vulnerability in comedy, even though that was Richard Pryor’s bread and butter, has only really become a trend over the last decade.
thecomedybureau.com

Carly Kane

Whether it be “experimental comedy”, “dare comedy”, or whatever else you want to call it, we love people swinging for the fences in comedy. So, Tyler Jackson, who has a penchant for such a thing as evidenced by being the co-ring leader behind Late Late Breakfast, is tossing up another high concept show to fly, this time having comedians on the show pick the comedian following them and the subsequent comedian having to blur their set into their own (i.e. like a parts of an infamous ‘human centipede’). Taking on this challenge will be a very capable and fun bunch of Molly Kearney, Carly Kane, Kristin Wallace, Annie Paradis, and Camirin Farmer.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: 15th Annual Thanksgiving Feast (in LA) 11/23

Even at this stage of the pandemic, the presence of top flight improv still isn’t what it once was, no matter where you go. The fate of UCB is still TBD at this point in time and the other smaller improv schools/theaters are only starting to have their house teams to get back in the swing of things.
thecomedybureau.com

indie improv

For years, the LA Indie Improv Festival has highlighted the diamonds in the rough that comprise indie improv within LA’s massive comedy scene. This upcoming weekend (Saturday, Aug. 18th & Sunday Aug. 19th), the 7th (and final) LA Indie Improv Festival will commence at The Clubhouse in Los Feliz and Lyr featuring the likes of such improv luminaries as Heather Anne Campbell, Monika Smith, Rococo, Sassy Bluff, Drew DiFonzo Marks, Private Street, South Asian AF Superteam, and oh so much more.
thecomedybureau.com

tyler jackson

thecomedybureau.com

rebecca drysdale

Hebecky Drysbell, the all time champions of UCB’s Cagematch here in LA (78-0), are performing once more in a special one-night-only at the Pack Theater. Truly, Heather Anne Campbell and Rebecca Drysdale together are one of the funniest comedy duos you’ll ever see, end of discussion. This special engagement is...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Great Moments in Comedy Made Worse (in LA) 12/5

There used to be a time when there were anywhere from 3 to 5 shows a night at any of the UCB theaters. Within that slate, some of the coolest, most experimental stuff (i.e. much of the stuff we sought out before lockdown) happened at or after 11PM. One of...
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Toxic Show-A Britney Spears Themed Comedy Show (in NYC) 12/2

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship this month and a great way to mark/honor/celebrate that is a comedy show with her as a theme. That’s what Maggie Lalley and Katilyn Murphy have chosen to do with their Britney themed Toxic Show that’s lined-up for Spears’ very own birthday on Thurs., Dec. 2nd. They’ve got plenty of great NYC comics that will join in on the comedic festivities of Britney’s freedom including Emily Wilson, Sam Morrison, Vannessa Jackson, and Amamah Sardar.
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 87: Carl Tart & Indie Improv Days Again

Long form improv comedy was free flowing pre-pandemic with dozens and dozens of shows filled by so many teams it was often hard to keep track of all of their names. On this side of the pandemic, long form improv is coming back, but like everything else, it’s not the same. We get improv and podcast star Carl Tart (also co-starring on the upcoming Grand Crew on NBC) to break down the state of improv in LA and how it’s reminiscent of the days when he was coming up.
thecomedybureau.com

Laurel & Hardy Festival (near LA)

An Old Town Music Hall tradition: non-stop laughter with a collection of early silent and later sound short films by two comic geniuses: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Their slapstick comedies are hilarious even today! All silent shorts are accompanied live by Randy Woltz on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ.
thecomedybureau.com

Help LA Indie Improv’s Clubhouse Reopen with This Kickstarter

So many venues and things in comedy fell victim to the pandemic in one way or another. We won’t bring the mood down by listing those yet again, but, odds are, you have mourned the things that have closed and gotten anxious over the things in comedy whose fate is yet to be determined.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Cooties (in LA) 12/3

When it comes to musical comedy, especially in LA, it’s harder to have much more fun than you can have with the sweet harmonies and pure absurdity of The Cooties. Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Jacob Jeffries together make up for such a subversive power pop trio that we’ve enjoyed so thoroughly throughout the years, whether it be on stage or when going through their music video collection for the umpteenth time.
