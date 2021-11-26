ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Derogatory word will go

By Ellen Gerst
Sheridan Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER — Following the Department of Interior’s announcement declaring “squaw” a derogatory term and creating a task force to remove the word from federal place names, Wyoming will likely see some long-standing names changing soon. The term “squaw” has historically been used as an ethnic and sexist slur referring...

Jackson Hole Radio

Feds want to rename several Wyoming locations

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
WYOMING STATE
whdh.com

Name of ski mountain will no longer include derogatory term

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A ski mountain is set to remove a derogatory term for Native American women from its name — two decades after state law eliminated the slur from names of communities and public landmarks. The leader of a group of investors that’s buying Big Squaw Mountain Resort...
PORTLAND, ME
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Why are we celebrating the Confederacy in Idaho?

I was born and raised in north Idaho, and for as long as I can remember I have seen Confederate flags flying. People fly the flag from their car, there house, or really anywhere they can, and this was always very confusing to me. A lot of people claim they fly this flag because of “southern pride” but Idaho touches the Canadian border. While the southern pride argument is dumb, there is no real argument to fly it other than its inherently racist meaning.
IDAHO STATE
kunm.org

FRI: Las Cruces mulls changing street name with derogatory term, + More

Las Cruces mulls changing street name with a derogatory term -Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press. The city of Las Cruces is considering whether to change a street name that contains a word that's used as a slur toward Indigenous women. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that City Councilor Johana Bencomo...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Atascadero News

Secretary Haaland Takes Action to Remove Derogatory Names from Federal Lands

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
