The Greenville Lady Comets fell to host Columbia 47-26 in their season opener and the first game of the 11th annual Columbia Girls Basketball Tip Off Classic on Monday evening. The Lady Comets trailed Columbia 22-16 at halftime but were outscored 25-10 in the second half as they suffered the loss. Abby Sussenbach led Greenville in scoring with 11 points and Lilly Funneman added 9 points. Greenville will drop to the consolation side of the bracket and will play Belleville Althoff at 6:00pm on Wednesday after Althoff lost their tournament opening game to Alton Marquette 61-34.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO