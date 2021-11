Data suggests that global foreign direct investments (FDI) into tourism plummeted by almost 74% in 2020, compared to 2019, putting an end to a period of record high volumes. With international arrivals to destinations in the Americas down by 68% in the first seven months of 2021 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, millions of direct tourism jobs have also been put at risk across the Americas, many of them in small and medium-sized enterprises which account for 80% of the tourism sector worldwide.

