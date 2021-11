HIRAM, Ga. — A derailed train is blocking roads in downtown Hiram. It derailed late Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m., according to Norfolk Southern. The train is derailed between Highway 92 and Church Street, closing the local roads in downtown. Traffic is detoured. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office sent a notice to residents asking them to avoid parts of downtown Hiram.

HIRAM, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO