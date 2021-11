People are very ready to criticise Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and many of these criticisms are justified. The rampant consumerism encouraged by sale days like Black Friday is a product of capitalism, the system that has been critiqued for its role in entrenching global wealth inequalities, and in contributing to the climate crisis through pollution, deforestation and exploitation of the world’s resources.However, for poorer families, these sale days are important. I know this because after my parents divorced, we never had enough money to buy the latest gadgets. It’s often overlooked that some people will have waited a...

