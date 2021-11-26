ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

Save some Christmas purchases for Small Business Saturday this weekend

By Colin Roose
 3 days ago

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may have shopped until you dropped on Friday, but save some room in your shopping bags for the weekend.

Small Business Saturday is a chance to stop in at the little shops that often get overlooked among the big box stores.

These independent operations often have sales that are just as huge, with a selection that you won’t find in the department store aisles.

Payton’s Pretties at the Highlands said they’re expecting Saturday to be one of their biggest days of the entire year.

It means a little bit more especially coming out of, you know, we’re still in the pandemic, and it really does mean a lot to small business owners such as myself to see the community supporting us through this.

Shannon Payton, Owner of Payton’s Pretties

Indie business owners also came prepared for Black Friday with a pattern all their own.

Plaid Friday is gaining steam as a movement to shop small, something Payton said Ohio Valley buyers are happy to take part in.

