ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coller: The cure to Vikings' disrupted season lies in an explosive passing game

By Matthew Coller
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlo90_0d7d0go600
Nov 26, 2021

Matthew Coller is a published author and football writer who covers the Vikings. He also writes a weekly Vikings column for Bring Me The News, in addition to hosting a livestream on the Bring Me The News YouTube and Facebook pages every Tuesday. You can find more of his work at Purple Insider.

It’s been a heavy year for the Minnesota Vikings.

During training camp, the head coach and quarterback were at odds over COVID vaccinations.

Shortly after that, the Vikings released former first-round cornerback Jeff Gladney when he was indicted for physically assaulting a woman.

That was before a single regular season play was run. The Vikings opened the season with two losses on the final play. A few weeks later, they lost superstar pass rusher Danielle Hunter for the season to a torn pectoral muscle. Harrison Smith also missed two weeks due to COVID.

Prior to heading West to face the Los Angeles Chargers, a lawsuit surfaced from a woman accusing Dalvin Cook of domestic abuse. The suit included disturbing pictures of the woman’s battered face.

This week, Everson Griffen’s mental health crisis left everyone within TCO Performance Center shaken and worried whether their leader was safe.

Thankfully, Griffen was able to get the help he needs. But from a football perspective, the Vikings are left without one of their best players. Not to mention defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is on the COVID list.

And everything has lined up for the Vikings to play one of the most physically dominating teams in the NFL in San Francisco.

Every team in the league could talk about going through difficult times because of injuries or personal matters but the Vikings have been hit particularly hard this year.

Still they sit in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs. According to the analytics website 538, they have greater than 80% chance to make the postseason if they beat the 49ers on Sunday.

Over the last two weeks, they have laid out the model for overcoming the obstacles in their way — whether it be injuries or anxiousness related to off-field issues: An explosive passing game cures all ills.

This has long been the case in the NFL. Peyton Manning’s teams, for example, had different players and coaches throughout his tenure and some years were more injury-plagued than others but he only won fewer than 10 games one time between 1999 and 2014.

We have seen teams reach the Super Bowl with struggling defenses, like the 2016 Atlanta Falcons, who ranked 27th in points allowed. The 2018 Chiefs similarly reached the AFC Championship game with an abysmal defense.

You might be saying: Those are elite quarterbacks! That’s true but Cousins has been playing like that this year. He’s ranked as a top PFF QB and has the lowest interception rate of his career. He’s led game-winning drives like John Elway and been as accurate as Drew Brees.

Whether it lasts forever, who knows, but for the 2021 season so far, he’s been a top QB.

Against Los Angeles and Green Bay, the Vikings finally treated him that way and threw their run-first mentality to the breeze and pushed the ball down the field to Justin Jefferson in a way that would make Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss proud.

Cousins was under pressure from the Packers rush but that mattered nil when he flung the ball up for Jefferson, who PFF ranks as one of the NFL’s top receivers against man coverage.

The Vikings presently rank third in the NFL in Expected Points Added through the air, by far their highest rank of the Zimmer era. While there have been stretches of ineffectiveness, they have shown a capability to be special offensively. Again, that’s something we’ve rarely said about a Zimmer offense. Usually it’s been about just doing enough on offense to allow the defense to close the door.

When they had top five defenses year after year, that was fine. Teddy and Case game- managed their way to a lot of wins behind Zimmer’s stacked defenses. But the defense they’ll run out against the 49ers has four backups playing along the defensive line and a patchwork secondary that let Aaron Rodgers go full legend in a second-half comeback last week.

If this were the Hollywood version of the 2021 Vikings season, the old grizzled coach would walk onto an empty football field with his quarterback and say something like, “this is your time, this is why we brought you here.”

Well, Zimmer has kind of been saying that and Cousins has been kind of disagreeing. Even this week those two contradicted each other in comments about being aggressive with the football.

There’s no more time for debating who wants who to throw how deep.

The season rests on Cousins’s shoulders and he has the weapons to turn a season with troubled waters into one that Vikings fans remember forever.

The schedule helps with that, too. Did you watch the magical Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game?

Well, the Vikings have three games against those two teams down the stretch.

They’ll need some big wins though. The biggest of which comes this Sunday.

If they can throw all over the 49ers the way they did the Chargers and Packers, it will be time to believe the Vikings are a different team this year than the ones that have fallen short in key games like this in years past.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Not Happy With Troy Aikman On Sunday

NFL fans believe Troy Aikman was a little too harsh on Sunday. Kansas City topped Green Bay, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers were led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his first NFL start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined due to a positive test.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Covid#The Los Angeles Chargers#Tco Performance Center
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Vick’s net worth in 2021

Michael Vick is known to have transformed the quarterback position due to his rushing abilities as he holds the quarterback career rushing record with 6109 yards. For this one, let’s dive into Michael Vick’s net worth in 2021. Michael Vick’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $16 Million. Michael Vick’s net...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers revealed

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy