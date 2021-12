Earlier this year, I interviewed Feral Interactive about the company’s various high quality conversions for mobile. I asked about a potential mobile version of Alien: Isolation and Feral Interactive hinted at the possibility for “later this year". We are now nearly at the end of the year and Alien: Isolation has been confirmed for both iOS and Android. SEGA and Creative Assembly’s survival horror game is coming to mobile with all DLC included as a premium release. After the Nintendo Switch version happened, I knew it was a matter of when and not if considering Feral Interactive did that port. Watch the Alien: Isolation mobile trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO