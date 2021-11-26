Police: 3 shot at Durham mall on Black Friday

(WSOC)

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — Numerous people were shot and others were injured after an apparent fight Friday at a crowded Durham mall, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police said three people were shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

A 10-year-old was injured by a ricochet shot, police said, and was taken to the hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Three more people were injured in the evacuation of the mall.

The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

By late afternoon, police said that there was no danger to the public. WTVD in Durham reported one person was in custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The shooting happened between two groups that knew each other and most people involved fled, police said.

The Durham police issued a news release confirming there was a shooting that led to the mall being evacuated.

“There is no further threat at the mall,” the statement said.

The mall said on its website that it was closed until further notice but did not elaborate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

