HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department reported a four-vehicle accident on the H-1 freeway, eastbound, in Pearl City. The accident happened around 6:00 a.m. in the morning near the Waiawa overpass. HPD said there were no reports of anyone injured. Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. Motorists are asked to drive […]

PEARL CITY, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO