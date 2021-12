Until two years ago, Geraldyne Ule Duque could not imagine she would get to learn about nuclear security at the IAEA in Vienna. Last month she did just that. A fascination with nuclear science and energy from a young age led the Colombian to study physics with a focus on nuclear reactors in her home country. Seeking to gain a wider perspective abroad, Ule Duque applied for and has recently graduated with a master’s degree in medical physics from the University of Valencia, Spain, an opportunity made possible by the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme — a scheme designed to provide young women with financial support and experience to complete degrees in the nuclear sector, addressing gender imbalance.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO