Blount County, AL

How did hundreds of FedEx packages wind up in a Blount County ravine?

 3 days ago
HAYDEN, Ala. — Authorities are trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods in Alabama. The Blount County Sheriff's Office says 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday. Sheriff Mark Moon...

