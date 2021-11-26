How did hundreds of FedEx packages wind up in a Blount County ravine?

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants to make sure you get to your destination safely this holiday season. “During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, ALEA Troopers recorded nearly a 30 percent decrease in statewide traffic fatalities, which resulted in three fewer traffic-related deaths in 2020 as compared to 2019. Our Agency’s mission is to save lives, therefore, our goal this Thanksgiving holiday travel period is to ensure that trend continues. Our Highway Patrol Division has developed a very specific and deliberate holiday enforcement plan that targets those areas in which historically, we have documented an elevated number of crashes. This initiative includes proactive patrols utilizing a variety of enforcement techniques along our major thoroughfares, specifically Interstates 10, 65 and 85,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

