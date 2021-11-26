Stephen Sondheim, musical theater master behind ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘West Side Story’ dies at 91

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.

