New York City, NY

Stephen Sondheim, musical theater master behind ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘West Side Story’ dies at 91

By Mark Kennedy
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by...

chicago.suntimes.com

Variety

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.” Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of “West Side Story,” recalled...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway Community, Fans Gather In Times Square To Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91. On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered. Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
PERFORMING ARTS
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Deadline

Geoffrey Johnson Dies: Tony Award-Winning Casting Director For ‘Cats’ And ‘Les Miserables’ Was 91

Geoffrey Johnson, whose Johnson-Liff Casting was behind the roles for Cats, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s three longest-running shows, died Friday, Nov. 26. He was 91 and passed from respiratory failure at Henry J. Carter Hospital in New York. Johnson’s log career saw him appear on Broadway as an actor. He also worked with David Merrick as a stage manager and casting director and served as Noël Coward’s US representative. Born in New York City on June 23, 1930, and raised in Larchmont NY, he received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. From there, he worked...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining as ‘Spectacular’ and ‘Top-Tier Spielberg’

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort portray Maria and Tony, whose ill-fated romance flags the fires of the bitter rivalry between local street gangs the Sharks and the Jets. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo and Mike Faist as Riff. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar...
MOVIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

