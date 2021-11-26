ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSHP investigating double fatal crash in Sugar Creek

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
UPDATE, Nov. 27, 4:22 p.m. | MSHP identified the victims as Delores J. Cantrell, 77, and Jerry W. Cantrell, 77, both of Independence.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash on Missouri 291 just south of Missouri 210 at Cement City Road in Sugar Creek.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MSHP confirmed via Twitter that at least two cars were involved. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

