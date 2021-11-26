ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam; Jefferson; Mason; Skagit .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Chisago; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Sherburne; Todd; Washington LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter precipitation season. The area most susceptible to any mixed wintry precipitation will be along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop. Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service on this potential winter weather situation.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:26:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Polk; San Jacinto DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, Colorado and Austin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam; Jefferson .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, WA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 16:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 16:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason, Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:16:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason; Skagit .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason, Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:16:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason; Skagit .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Cascades
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit, Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:12:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit; Snohomish .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 16:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river is impacting the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. The additional rain on saturated soils will increase the landslide threat as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit, Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 00:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:46:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit; Snohomish .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON The combination of persistent drought, southwest winds gusting to 15 TO 20 mph, and minimum relative humidity values of 25 TO 30% will result in an increased risk for rapid fire growth this afternoon. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Thus, outdoor burning is prohibited.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:12:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1215 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...No additional flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling for a few more hours then begin to rise, approaching flood stage, to a crest of 26.8 feet late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.1 feet on 11/28/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 16:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1215 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue falling into this afternoon then will begin rising again late this evening. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue to rise to 18.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 01/09/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 70 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures of 10 to 20 below zero along with northerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will persist through early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Liberty; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Fergus, Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region..particularly on the Tug Hill plateau. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures of 10 to 20 below zero along with northerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will persist through early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy