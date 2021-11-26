ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Carrier Dome bound: Tioga football rolls into state finals

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wjyt_0d7cup7N00

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers football team is headed back to the Carrier Dome.

(Photo and video courtesy: NFHS Network)

Top-ranked Tioga rolled past second-ranked Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 49-6 in the Class D state semifinals on Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior standout running back Emmett Wood scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Wood found the endzone two more times on the ground in the second quarter for the Tigers to give Tioga a 21-0 lead at halftime on their way to victory.

Tioga (11-0) is headed back to the Carrier Dome for the first time since winning a Class D state title in 2015. The Tigers will take on Section VII champs Moriah in the Class D state finals at the Carrier Dome next Friday at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Soaring Eagles defeat top-ranked Plattsburgh State in overtime

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team picked up a big win in Plattsburgh on Sunday. (Video courtesy: Plattsburgh State) The fifth-ranked Soaring Eagles defeated top-ranked Plattsburgh State in overtime 4-3 in the consolation round of the Cardinal/Panther Classic to claim third in the tournament. Eliza Beaudin had the game-winning goal […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Cicero, NY
Education
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
City
Moriah, NY
Cicero, NY
Sports
Cicero, NY
Football
WETM 18 News

Ernie Davis Award nominee day coming soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest local football award in the Twin Tiers. The annual Ernie Davis Award is given out to the region’s top area football player in local high school competition. Davis, who was the first black athlete to earn college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961, is a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn State trails Michigan State 17-14 at halftime

In a snowy affair Penn State trails Michigan State 17-14 at halftime. The Nittany Lions overcame a 14 point deficit to begin the game on a pair of touchdown passes from Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson. In the game Clifford is 11/15 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Dotson has hauled in four […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WETM 18 News

Cornell men’s ice hockey wins Kelley-Harkness Cup at MSG

NEW YORK (WETM) – The Big Red made their return to the Big Apple on Saturday in a big way. (Photo courtesy: @CornellMHockey) The 10th-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team defeated Boston University 6-4 in Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden. Max Andreev scored a go-ahead power-play goal in the first period to give […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Turkey Bowl returns

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in two years the chaos was back. The Horseheads Turkey Bowl, an all-out tackle football game without pads, tore down the house Wednesday afternoon. It was the first game in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the group of friends united to play. This year’s edition […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

4 Observations: Bills cruise past Saints 31-6

(WIVB) – The Bills celebrated Thanksgiving with a bounce back win over the Saints to improve to 7-4 on the season. Josh Allen tossed 4 touchdown passes in the win. The Bills defense put together a strong performance, limiting the Saints offense to just 190 total yards, 12 1st downs and no points until the 4th quarter. […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Colts week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back in action this Sunday. After a tough two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers got back on track by beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 30-10. Now, the Bucs travel to Indianapolis on Sunday at 1pm to square off with the Colts […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Nfhs Network#Oakfield Alabama Elba#Tigers#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy