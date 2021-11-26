Carrier Dome bound: Tioga football rolls into state finals
CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers football team is headed back to the Carrier Dome.
(Photo and video courtesy: NFHS Network)
Top-ranked Tioga rolled past second-ranked Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 49-6 in the Class D state semifinals on Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior standout running back Emmett Wood scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Wood found the endzone two more times on the ground in the second quarter for the Tigers to give Tioga a 21-0 lead at halftime on their way to victory.
Tioga (11-0) is headed back to the Carrier Dome for the first time since winning a Class D state title in 2015. The Tigers will take on Section VII champs Moriah in the Class D state finals at the Carrier Dome next Friday at noon.
