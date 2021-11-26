ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stephen Sondheim death: Fans celebrate his greatest songs on social media

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIchl_0d7cuTtV00

Stephen Sondheim , the legendary theatre composer has died aged 91 and fans have been paying tribute.

Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th Century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeny Todd and Company .

Sondheim’s friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”. According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.

On hearing the news, fans of Sondheim’s started to share their favourite songs of his online.

“Stephen Sondheim was a genius,” one fan wrote, “One of the most important cultural figures of the last 100 years. ‘Send in the Clowns’ is probably my favourite song ever, and I’m an old punk – albeit with a soppy heart.”

You can see some more of the reactions here:

Born in New York in 1930, Sondheim was tutored by the great composer Oscar Hammerstein and wrote his first musical at 15. He went on to have his first hit at just 27 with West Side Story which was a retelling of Romeo and Juliet set in Fifties New York City.

In a Broadway career that lasted over 60 years, Sondheim co-created other classics of the stage such as Gypsy , Sweeney Todd and Company .

Across his lengthy career, Sondheim won nine Tony Awards, an Academy Award, eight Grammys and and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

Sondheim was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A titan of the American musical’: Tributes pour in after renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Sondheim, the theatre composer, who has died aged 91.Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company.His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”.According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.The worlds of theatre and film have been paying tribute. Barbara Streisand wrote: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91-years-old so...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Responds to Stephen Sondheim’s Death with Deep Pull to His First Episode

Fans of “Jeopardy!” have seen history-in-the-making with Matt Amodio and his impressive multi-category sweeps. He now sits only behind Ken Jennings with the second-longest streak (38 consecutive games) in all of the show’s 38 seasons. And it’s clear that Amodio knows his stuff from obscure presidential facts to geography, but there’s something fans might not know about the whiz. Apparently, he’s a musical theatre buff, too. Well, sort of.
TV & VIDEOS
WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ComicBook

Stephen Sondheim, Legendary Musical Theater Composer, Dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, an iconic fixture in the world of American musical theater with work spanning over half a century, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by an announcement from his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas (via The New York Times), who indicated that the passing occurred on Friday, November 26th, and that Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day prior. Sondheim is regarded to be an influential part of 20th-century musical theater, composing the music and lyrics for productions such as Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods, as well as the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The theatre has lost one of its greatest geniuses’: Barbra Streisand, Jake Gyllenhaal and more pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Fellow musical theatre icon Barbra Streisand has led tributes to Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91.Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company.His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”.According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.The worlds of theatre and film have been paying tribute. Barbra Streisand wrote: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Handel
Person
Alastair Stewart
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Variety

Stephen Sondheim Honored by Broadway’s ‘Company’ Before Friday Night Performance: ‘He Was So Giving to Us’

The show must go on. That’s what Broadway’s latest production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” did Friday night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, but not before director Marianne Elliott paid tribute to the late composer, who passed away just hours before at the age of 91. “He was truly the greatest artist that we in our lifetime possibly will ever know in this art form,” she said to applause, before the curtain was raised to show the cast standing together on stage. “Obviously, everybody is very shocked because everybody on this production knew him very well.” Elliott called musicals “the hardest of...
THEATER & DANCE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

An Appreciation: Stephen Sondheim was peerless in musical theatre

No one in musical theatre is more loved and respected than Stephen Sondheim. The news of his passing at 91 on Friday was sad to hear, but what a rich, full life! I wish he could have hung around to see the opening of Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic “West Side Story,” for which […] The post An Appreciation: Stephen Sondheim was peerless in musical theatre appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Deadline

Stephen Sondheim Saluted By The Entertainment Community For His Giant Footprint On The Arts

The unexpected death today of songwriter Stephen Sondheim at his Connecticut home will no doubt catch many by surprise, given his relatively robust persona, even at age 91. But while his passing may shock, there is no doubt about the huge contributions he made to the American songbook during his groundbreaking 70-year career as a songwriter, lyricist and general force on worldwide culture. Steven Spielberg, whose “West Side Story” features Sondheim lyrics, saluted him in a statement. “Stephen Sondheim was a giganic figure in American culture – one of our country’s greatet songwriters, a lyricist and composer of real genius, and a creator...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Fans erect memorial outside Stephen Sondheim Theatre after death of Broadway legend

Fans mourning the loss of Stephen Sondheim paid tribute to the legendary composer and lyricist outside of his namesake theater in Midtown Friday night. Broadway lovers made a makeshift memorial in front of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd Street, leaving bouquets of flowers, notes and a black and white photo of the smiling icon, who died Friday at the age of 91.
PERFORMING ARTS
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand And More Pay Tribute To Iconic Lyricist Stephen Sondheim After His Death

On Friday, the world lost a legend in Stephen Sondheim, who died at the age of 91 in his Roxbury, Connecticut home. Sondheim was an all-time great lyricist and composer, who was famous for his prolific work in theatre for musicals such as West Side Story, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Following the loss, it was instantly clear how much he touched the lives of so many in the Broadway and Hollywood community, as many of them took time to pay tribute to his life and career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
The Independent

The Independent

357K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy