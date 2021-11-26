ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the community editorial board: Rocky Flats

By Editorial Advisory Board
Fort Morgan Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: Opponents of public access at the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant have taken their case to a federal appeals court. Your take?. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the Dooms Day Clock to 100 seconds before midnight. Midnight being total nuclear apocalypses and end of life as we...

Bismarck Tribune

Tribune editorial: Community meal a blessing for many on Thanksgiving

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. The Banquet and Ministry on the Margins teamed up this year to provide a community Thanksgiving meal. It was the 16th year The Banquet has hosted the meal after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meal organizers expected to feed about 350 people. The meal also was supported by Great Plains Food Bank and the Dakota Center for Independent Living. The meal not only provides food to people in need, but an opportunity to gather and connect with others. The organizations implemented safety measures including having volunteers wear masks and offering a to-go option for anyone not comfortable sitting in the dining hall. AID Inc. in Mandan made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s community meal, in part due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community. The organization may consider an Easter Sunday community meal if virus cases decline.
BISMARCK, ND
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy F/A-18 pilot tells the story of when a Hornet used a 500-pound LGB to kill a lone terrorist scrambling across a gorge in Afghanistan

From October 2001 to August 2021, US Navy F/A-18s Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters provided around-the-clock battlefield coverage in the Afghanistan Theater of operations, where they were also tasked for some unusual missions. The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18 Hornet was designed for aircraft carrier duty and was the...
MILITARY
Daily Montanan

Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula on Monday challenges a Trump-era policy change that would allow more hunting and fishing in National Wildlife Refuges, saying that lead ammunition and tackle could further harm endangered species, and that relaxing the rules may lead to hunters accidentally taking endangered species, like grizzly bears. The lawsuit […] The post Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
