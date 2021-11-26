ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UK PM Johnson tries to reassure South Africa over travel ban

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okDnO_0d7csZP700

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would work to reopen international travel after Britain stopped flights from South Africa due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

South Africa has said that the travel ban is unjustified, and Britain did not engage with the country before introducing the flight ban.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa this afternoon. They discussed the challenges posed globally by the new COVID-19 variant, and ways to work together to deal with it and reopen international travel," Johnson's Downing Street office said.

"The Prime Minister commended South Africa's rapid genomic sequencing and leadership in transparently sharing scientific data."

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

Biden bans travel from South Africa as Omicron variant spreads

The US has imposed restrictions on incoming travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries, in a bid to prevent the spread of the ?Omicron? variant of Covid-19, according to media reports. The travel ban covers South Africa and seven other countries in the region: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Boris Johnson
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL
kdal610.com

UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed on Tuesday that lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest. Johnson said the code of conduct for members of parliament (MPs) should be updated and those who...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#South African
dallassun.com

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Africa, Botswana over new COVID-19 variant

Manila [Philippines], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines has imposed travel restrictions on travelers from South Africa, Botswana, and their neighbouring countries "effective immediately" due to concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, a government official said on Friday. Cabinet Secretary and presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the imposition of the "heightened...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK travel updates – live: South Africa added to red list amid fears over Covid new variant

South Africa is among six African nations suddenly added to the UK’s red list for international travel in response to a “significant” new variant of coronavirus.In a shock update last night, the government announced that South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe would be put back on the high-risk list from 12pm today.A temporary flight ban has been imposed over the weekend while hotel quarantine facilities are prepared.From 4am on Sunday 28 November, British and Irish citizens or residents arriving from those countries will have to pay to enter hotel quarantine for 10 days; all other travellers are...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mycbs4.com

UK to ban travel from 6 nations as South Africa detects NEW COVID variant

The United Kingdom announced Thursday, that they have added six African countries to its "red" travel list and temporarily suspended flights over concerns about a new coronavirus variant. The new variant has been identified in Hong Kong, Botswana and South Africa. Its been described as having several mutations, bringing concerns to scientists and the World Health Organization. As of now, the variant hasn't been detected in the UK , however its implications are still unclear. Based on early indications, it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and our current vaccines may be less effective against it.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Inside Politics: Aides insist Boris Johnson is ‘OK’ as briefing war breaks out with Sunak’s Treasury

The fallout from Boris Johnson’s poor handling of a series of political decisions in recent weeks continues today, with what looks like the beginnings of a briefing war breaking out between the offices of the prime minister and his No 11 Downing Street neighbour, Rishi Sunak. Sources inside the chancellor’s Treasury are said to be increasingly concerned by the PM’s tendency to overpromise and underdeliver and are calling for a shake-up of his Downing Street team, a view shared by several senior Tory MPs who are worried that Johnson’s people are unable to spot political danger in advance and whose...
POLITICS
Gazette

South Africa questions UK flight ban amid global alarm over COVID variant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa said on Friday a British ban on flights from six southern African countries over a new COVID-19 variant seemed rushed, as EU authorities prepared similar moves and the World Health Organization (WHO) convened an emergency meeting. Scientists have so far only detected the B.1.1.529 variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Is everything OK for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson said his speech to the CBI conference had "gone over well". Really? The prime minister has always played up the characteristics that set him apart from most politicians: gags, gaffes, informality, a shirt that's not quite tucked in. Given where he's ended up, with a historic majority, it hasn't exactly served him badly.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy