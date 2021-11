8:59 pm was the official tip time between San Diego State and Georgetown Thursday. Starting the game a minute before midnight on the east coast allowed ESPN to advertise the matchup as a Thanksgiving Day tussle between schools located 2,618 miles away from each other. Organizers of the Wooden Classic clearly wanted the Aztecs and USC Trojans to meet in the championship game of the tournament. Instead of pitting the schools that had to travel across the country to play in the early game, they chose to split them up, leaving the Hoyas to play at a less than advantageous time. Aside from Dante Harris and Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown played like they were asleep most of the night.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO