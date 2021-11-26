Silver Alert discontinued after missing 96-year-old North Houston woman with dementia was found

A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 96-year-old woman who was reported missing after she was last seen Friday morning in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said Dora Reyes, who has dementia, was found Friday evening.

The alert was issued Friday morning after Reyes had been last seen at about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hollyvale Drive.

It was unclear what condition authorities found Reyes in.