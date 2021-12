We covered Monster Hunter Rise‘s demo back when it went live and, honestly, I was more than pleased by the game’s performance. On a mid-range setup, I got over 100 fps with ease at max settings. Now we know why. Monster Hunter Rise‘s PC requirements have been revealed, making it even more clear just how easy it’ll be to run the game even for people without monstrous rigs. At the very least, it’s a less demanding game than Monster Hunter World by a fairly wide margin, but that game does have more complex visuals.

