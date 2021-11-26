Perfect in Paradise: Baylor topples Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis title

The College Football Playoff will be determined following conference championship games on Dec. 4. What teams have the best chance to make the CFP?. Several conference championship games have CFP implications including: the SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama), the Big Ten Championship (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 12 Iowa), the Big 12 Championship (No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor) and the AAC Championship (No. 16 Houston at No. Cincinnati). All rankings are per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

