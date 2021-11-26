ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Perfect in Paradise: Baylor topples Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis title

By Jason King
sicem365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas—Baylor coach Scott Drew did something rather unorthodox before Friday’s Battle 4 Atlantis championship game against Michigan State. As his...

sicem365.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL
USA Today

ESPN ranks teams most likely to make CFP

The College Football Playoff will be determined following conference championship games on Dec. 4. What teams have the best chance to make the CFP?. Several conference championship games have CFP implications including: the SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama), the Big Ten Championship (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 12 Iowa), the Big 12 Championship (No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor) and the AAC Championship (No. 16 Houston at No. Cincinnati). All rankings are per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

No. 11 Baylor wins defensive battle over K-State

Backup quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 137 yards and the defense was stellar as No. 11 Baylor defeated Kansas State 20-10 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. Baylor (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) can still reach the Big 12 Championship game with a win next weekend against Texas Tech and an Oklahoma loss at Oklahoma State.
MANHATTAN, KS
sicem365.com

Baylor Basketball Scrapes Past VCU 69-61

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 6 Baylor Men’s Basketball (6-0) survived a challenge from the VCU Rams (3-3) Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals, winning 69-61. The game was within four points with only 15 seconds to go, but Baylor was able to distance with free throws and advance to the tournament finals against Michigan State (5-1) tomorrow morning at 10 AM CT on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

Rapid Reactions: Baylor is back in the Big 12 Championship

Craig Smoak provides his thoughts on Baylor's win over Texas Tech and the Bears being back in the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2019. To listen to this content, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Spartans topple No. 22 UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis semis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Gabe Brown scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-1), who blew a...
BASKETBALL
sicem365.com

Postgame Takeaways: #6 Baylor 69 VCU 61

After 14 first half turnovers, the Bears only committed 4 turnovers in the second half. The Bears were being outrebounded 18-13 in first half but ended up +9 in rebounds (42-33) Kendall Brown 14 points in second half, he was terrific. Adam Flagler had some big time buckets when the...
BASKETBALL

