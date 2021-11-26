ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller suffered strained IT Band.

By Silver And Black Pride
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders got a big win on thanksgiving with a 36-33 victory to help keep the Raiders in the...

www.chatsports.com

The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders receive major injury update on tight end Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a big upset on Thanksgiving, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime. However, it appeared as though it might have been a pyrrhic victory, as Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury. In the first half, Waller was tackled after a...
NFL
Wellington Daily News

First look: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are on the road in Week 11 to try and end a two-game losing streak. They face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4). Kickoff for their Sunday afternoon game is 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Raiders odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 defensive takeaways from 2021 Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disappointing blowout loss Sunday Night against the Kansas City Chiefs, 44-14, losing their second game in a row. The Las Vegas Raiders offense did the defense no favors for the second week in a row, only putting up 14 points, but that definitely does not excuse the putrid display put on by the defensive side of the ball. It looked like the Raiders’ defense of old, as Patrick Mahomes carved them up inside their new building.
NFL
KTNV

Las Vegas Raiders struggle against Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a tough game on against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 41-14 to the Chiefs and are now in a two-game skid. Overall, it was a really disappointing performance on prime time and in front of a...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

PFF: Raiders TE Darren Waller Getting Open More Than Any Pass-Catcher in the NFL

Since the loss of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders have struggled to find consistency on offense. Without a dynamic deep threat on the field, defenses have been more aggressive in coverage and so far it’s been working. Raider wide receivers have had difficulty creating separation on routes and solutions have seemingly been hard to come by.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders X-Factors against Cincinnati in 2021 Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders take on Cincinnati in NFL action in Week 11, and here are some X-factors for the team in the matchup. In this Week 11 matchup between two promising AFC teams, the Raiders will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 21st with a 1:05 pm PST kickoff. Both teams come into this matchup with a 5-4 record and hopes of competing for a playoff berth.
NFL
Yardbarker

Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday against the Raiders, but they're still in position to snap their two-game losing streak. Cincinnati has a 10-6 halftime lead in Las Vegas, following Joe Mixon's touchdown run in the second quarter. Here are some halftime observations:. Mr. 4K. Mixon...
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Up The Ante With A 32-13 Win Over The Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS - The Bengals got an NFL-record tying lottery performance from rookie kicker Evan McPherson with three field goals of at least 50 yards, running back Joe Mixon bounced off the ropes after a rough first half to commandeer nearly a 20-minute time of possession and cornerback Eli Apple secured a rock-ribbed defensive performance with an interception to give the Bengals a 32-13 win over the Raiders in their first game ever on the Vegas strip.
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Have to Finish

No sugar coat, no nothing. It’s fairly simple. The Las Vegas Raiders have to finish on the field. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia probably summed it up best. "It was really only a one-score game until about six minutes to go in the game," Bisaccia said. His players straight up...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Will Host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Week 15

The Cleveland Browns knew they had a week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, they just didn’t know what day or time. It is now known that the two AFC teams will face off on December 18th, which is a Saturday night. Cleveland and Las Vegas will face-off in...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Thanksgiving Day: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction and Preview

Two teams coming off lackluster efforts play in Dallas on Thanksgiving as the Cowboys host the Raiders. Dallas has lost six of its last nine games on this special day, while the Raiders are playing for the first time since 2013 when they lost 31-24 to the Cowboys. These two last shared the field back in 2017 when Dallas picked up a 20-17 road win as Dan Bailey kicked a late field goal to get the victory.
NFL
raiderramble.com

Raiders FF: Darren Waller’s Game Changing Talent Back On Display

Which members of the Las Vegas Raiders, besides tight end Darren Waller, will be worth starting in fantasy football today?. Derek Carr’s lack of aggression should be enough to convince fantasy managers to look elsewhere. Carr’s total yards aren’t too bad, but he’s only thrown four touchdowns in the last three games. Meanwhile, he’s also been responsible for four picks and two lost fumbles in that span. Carr hasn’t been trusting his receivers either, which has led to more check downs. Another problem is that the Dallas Cowboys allow the seventh-least points, on average, to quarterbacks. Carr is not worth starting this week and might as well be droppable if his poor play continues.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders can and will make the playoffs in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders ended a tough three-game losing streak against Dallas, and here is why that will springboard them to the playoffs in 2021. The Las Vegas Raiders are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race as they search for just their second playoff appearance since a 2002 Super Bowl appearance, nearly twenty years ago. The Raiders have had one of the most up-and-down seasons of any team in recent memory, complete with an abundance of off-the-field issues.
NFL

