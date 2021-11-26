Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller suffered strained IT Band.

Which members of the Las Vegas Raiders, besides tight end Darren Waller, will be worth starting in fantasy football today?. Derek Carr’s lack of aggression should be enough to convince fantasy managers to look elsewhere. Carr’s total yards aren’t too bad, but he’s only thrown four touchdowns in the last three games. Meanwhile, he’s also been responsible for four picks and two lost fumbles in that span. Carr hasn’t been trusting his receivers either, which has led to more check downs. Another problem is that the Dallas Cowboys allow the seventh-least points, on average, to quarterbacks. Carr is not worth starting this week and might as well be droppable if his poor play continues.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO