Features to look for when choosing a hard cooler

Refrigerate and freeze food separately with the Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler. Featuring dual storage compartments, you can set independent temperature settings to keep snacks both chilled and frozen. In fact, you can deep-freeze foods down to -7°F, and the color display shows the temperature and status. Moreover, this powered cooler has a 75-liter capacity that can fit up to 113 cans, making it great for family getaways. You don’t need ice to keep food and drink cooler, which frees up more internal room. Powered by batteries, you needn’t worry about cords. While the efficient compressor cooling technology uses minimal battery power. Best of all, the dynamic battery protection system prevents a dead car battery. Finally, control and monitor the Dometic CFX3 75DZ’s temperature via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to make adjustments whenever you wish.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO