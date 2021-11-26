ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L I M embarks on a journey of self-discovery in ‘BUBU’

Cover picture for the articleMilan-based artist L I M and Italian director Giada Bossi tell a “coming of age” story about body and identity. In the video for L I M’s ‘BUBU’, directed by Giada Bossi, the protagonist levitates from the bedroom to the club in a surreal narrative. The song’s house beat initially mimics...

Variety

Second-Guessing Inspiration Has No Place in Music Making (Guest Column)

When Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams prophetically titled their song “Blurred Lines,” no one could have predicted, sampled or interpolated the tidal wave of internet-hatched accusations of theft directed at industry hitmakers, or the onslaught of frivolous and dubious claims that this deeply flawed verdict would bring to light. Relying heavily on emotional testimony and the views of laypeople to determine what constitutes “infringement,” the 2015 verdict has set copyright law (as it pertains to music) back to the Motown era. Simultaneously it has altered the precious creative process for artists and songwriters in the studio, who justifiably fear being run...
BreatheHeavy.com

If I'm Dancing

Y'all came in clutch with your Poekmon knowledge; thank you for participating! 😍. We all know the true leader of the Elite Four is one Ace Trainer B. Spears, but what Pokemon best represents her?. Someone mentioned it in another thread but I absolutely agreed with them; a REAL Britney...
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
factmag.com

Mitrilo dream of sci-fi apocalypse in Break-Cycle

AV art collective Mitrilo present 12 stunning CGI vignettes based on astrological interpretations of dreams. Mitrilo describe themselves as a “decentralized artistic research collective”, focused on live performance visuals, music and audiovisual arts. Comprised of some of the most skilled and visionary artists of the emerging AV art space, including Sevi Iko Dømochevsky, Razorade, Darío Alva, Daniel Benza, Diego Navarro, Otro, Noha Manfredi, Valeria Baret, Cesar Rodrez, Marco Henri and Miguel Ballarin, collectively Mitrilo count Arca, Holly Herndon, 100 gecs, Grimes, Lady Gaga, Ashnikko and Post Malone among their clients and collaborators. “Mitrilo was born out of the necessity of giving a voice to all of our scattered artistic outlets,” the collective explains, “trying to get them together under the same umbrella to funnel all of our efforts towards something more community oriented, and see how much ground could we cover with all of our skills combined.” Their first project as a collective is Break-Cycle, originally commissioned by Mira Festival to be presented as a panoramic, 360-degree projection at IDEAL in Barcelona, which combines 12 stunning CGI vignettes based on astrological interpretations of dreams.
UPI News

Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Doughnut." The teaser features shots of the members of Twice posing inside a diner. The group is then seen dancing together on a winter-themed set.
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
TVShowsAce

Jill Duggar Goes Wild With Radical New Look

Jill Duggar is back and better than ever! The former Counting On star debuted her brand new look on Tuesday evening. What has Jill done this time?. As we recently reported, Jill debuted a slightly new look after a regular trip to the hair salon. At the time, she just got a trim and style, leaving her hair looking healthier and shinier. At the time, she promised a big change soon. She wrote, “Y’all have been asking if I’m gonna change things up big like I talked about doing earlier this summer…Yes! Still planning on it and hoping to soon!”
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
