The once-blinding shine of Black Friday is dimming for U.S. consumers as nearly one-third will not shop at all on that day. Of those planning to shop Black Friday, most intend to shop only online, according to Sitecore’s Holiday Shopping Trends 2021 Report. This could be because 20% no longer believe the event offers good deals and the fact that the majority (71%) will have already started buying Christmas gifts by Black Friday. Only 11% said they will kick-off their holiday shopping during the event.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO