ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls Neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood. Twin Falls Police reportedly were on a call at a house on Targhee Street when shots were fired sometime before 11 p.m. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbery told TV Station KMVT that he didn't believe there was any danger to the public and everyone involved had been contained. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as lead, is investigating. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Officers were dealing with a man when shots were fired. An officer and the man were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?. Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Speeding Teenager Takes Out Gas Pumps at Twin Falls Oasis

It could’ve been much worse. As you can see from the picture above, the car jumped the curb and almost crashed into a propane tank. It happened at the Oasis at Parkview Drive and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls. After knocking over a concrete post, the car skidded across the parking lot and took out pumps one and two.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
98.3 The Snake

Ashton Man Dies After Crash Near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ashton man died at an east Idaho hospital Wednesday following a crash near St. Anthony. Idaho State Police said the 74-year-old man was driving a new Buick Encore GX east on U.S. 20 at around 945 a.m. when he went off the left shoulder of the road, through the median, across the eastbound lanes and stopped on the railroad tracks. The Ashton man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Cow Elk Shot, Left to Waste Near Anderson Ranch Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was found shot and left to waste earlier in November along a road to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. A tip was left with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline informing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the animal was not far off the Anderson Ranch Dam Road on November 12. Idaho conservation officers said the elk had been shot sometime between November 10 or 11. The animal was found close to another kill site where officers found a gut pile and evidence an animal was drug down the hillside to the roadway and loaded into a vehicle. Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information related to the case of the wasted elk. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999. Or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Those who call in can remain anonymous.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Woman Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Taking Burley Granddaughter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy