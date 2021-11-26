ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley...

See Idaho Crime Data All in One Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has launched a new webpage that compiles crime data from around the state into one place for easy access. The new Crime in Idaho dashboard launched this week and crime data from 2005 to 2020 from all counties in the state along with the communities within those counties. The dashboard shows Idaho crime statistics visually with graphs and a "heat" map of the various counties. The Crime in Idaho data dashboard is the result of the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both part of ISP. "This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area." Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center in a prepared statement. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community." Said Strauss. The dashboard currently shows data on crimes against persons and drug/alcohol related arrests, other sections regarding sex crimes and crimes against property will be included later as the site is being built.
IDAHO STATE
Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?. Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.
IDAHO STATE
Boise Woman Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Taking Burley Granddaughter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.
BURLEY, ID
Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when he struck the guardrail in his Mazda pickup, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
