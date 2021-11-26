ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley...

Related
Home Damaged by Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.
BURLEY, ID
Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?. Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.
IDAHO STATE
Boise Woman Facing Kidnapping Charges, Accused of Taking Burley Granddaughter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Boise woman is facing charges of felony Kidnapping following an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a Burley child. The Elko Police Department said Elizabeth Rose Crofts was booked into the Elko County Jail Tuesday evening on an Idaho warrant when officers were able to locate her following an AMBER Alert issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for her four-year-old grandchild.
BURLEY, ID
Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when he struck the guardrail in his Mazda pickup, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
UPDATE: Child Abducted Out of Burley, AMBER Alert Issued

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for a young child believed to be in imminent danger. Cassia County authorities are looking for suspect Elizabeth Rose Crofts, age 41, driving a silver four-door Pontiac Grand Prix. The two could be head to Boise...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
