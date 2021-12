I was truly terrified for all children in Ohio after reading Jane Timken's opinion piece ("Put America first by putting parents first," Nov. 15). If you think Mrs. Timken cares one bit about your children, think again. She wants the money to follow the student. Of course she does. She wants your hard-earned tax money going to her and the other upper one-percenters while they send their children off to private schools so they don't have to rub elbows with those public school children.

NORTH CANTON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO