I am flabbergasted by the number people who continue to claim that whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is somehow a matter of “personal choice.” After all the literature published, the talk shows aired, and the news stories reported, do these people still not get it? Are they being deliberately obtuse, or were they stupid from birth? It really is very simple, folks. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 not only protects you, but also protects your friends, your family, your neighbors, and everyone else you come in contact with.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO