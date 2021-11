Less than two weeks are left before the start of one of the most anticipated blockchain games of 2021 — Cryptosnake. Now the project already has more than 60 thousand active community members who are waiting for the start of the game. Two whales even bought two game NFT Artifacts for 100,000 BUSD each. The total amount of sales of game artifacts even before the start of the game is over 500,000 BUSD.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO