Following an ugly six-game losing streak where things were teetering, the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to have righted the ship -- dispatching the Lakers at Staples Center, and taking three out of four during last week's homestand. The team currently sits at 8-9, with somehow the fifth-fattest point differential in the conference (+2.1). Meanwhile, Sacramento just fired its coach. San Antonio looks totally out of contention. The happenings in New Orleans is currently one of the more depressing tales in the association. Given the state of the competition, the Timberwolves should be expected to solidify themselves firmly in the play-in picture as the 2021-22 season progresses. Or should they?

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO